Two people rescued off cliff at Blacks Beach - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Lifeguards used ropes to rescue two people off a cliff Sunday at Blacks Beach, a San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesman said.

Rescuers were called out around 2:30 p.m. to the cliffs, where the two men, who are in their mid-20s and visiting from Tennessee, had walked up a false trail and got stuck, Capt. Joe Amador said.

Lifeguards were able to get the men down at 3:40 p.m., Amador said, adding neither man was injured.

