Chargers fire head coach Mike McCoy after losing season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Chargers fired head coach Mike McCoy Sunday less than two hours after the team finished its National Football League season with a 37-27 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

McCoy finished 28-38 in four seasons as San Diego's head coach. The Chargers finished 5-11 this season, following a 4-12 mark last year. Their only playoff appearance under McCoy's leadership came his first season, when the team went 1-1 in the postseason.

“Mike McCoy is a man of high character, and we thank him for his dedication to the Chargers,” Chargers President of football operations John Spanos said. “The decision to dismiss Mike was made in the best interests of our franchise. Our team’s disappointing performance has not matched this team’s potential and has fallen short of the demanding standards that we seek to impose throughout our organization. Our comprehensive search for a new head coach begins immediately.”