Suspect identified in El Cajon officer involved shooting - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Suspect identified in El Cajon officer involved shooting

EL CAJON (KUSI) — 1/6/2016 — The man involved in Sunday's officer involved shooting has been identified as 56-year-old Danny Martin Baldwin.  

Baldwin was shot four times and is in stable condition at an area hospital.  El Cajon Police Department Detectives are actively investigating the shooting in accordance with the San Diego County Officer Involved Shooting protocol.

The District Attorney's Office was called to the scene and will be reviewing the investigation.

Detectives are still interviewing witnesses and ask that anyone with information about the incident please call the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3320.

1/2/2017 — An El Cajon police officer shot a knife-wielding man who was walking in traffic, it was reported Monday.

It happened at 9 p.m. Sunday on Second Street near Oakdale Avenue, according to El Cajon police Lt. Randy Soulard.

Officers responding to a 911 call reportedly found the seemingly incoherent man standing in traffic and when they tried to talk to him, he pulled out a knife and started walking south toward Madison Avenue, Soulard said.

Officers twice used a TASER on the man and reportedly struggled to get the knife out of his hands before he lunged at an officer and was shot, Soulard said.

Medics treated the man at the scene before he was taken to a hospital where he being treated for his injuries, according Soulard. The condition of the man was not made available. 

The officer involved in the shooting was wearing a body camera at the time of the incident but footage was not released.

The investigation is ongoing. El Cajon police officials asked anyone with information on the incident to call (610) 579-3311. 

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

