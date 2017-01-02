North Park house fire displaces 10 residents, injures one

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — One person was injured and one dog was killed due to a house fire in North Park Monday that displaced several residents.

The fire was reported at 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 3000 block of Polk Avenue, San Diego Fire-Rescue Capt. Joseph Amador said. When firefighters arrived, flames had extended to a neighboring residence, which also suffered a significant amount of damage.

Explosions could be heard coming from the fire, neighbor Jasmine Gonzalez said. Gonzalez also witness a car caught on fire.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital due to smoke inhalation, Amador said. Firefighters rescued two cats, but one dog was killed.

Firefighters put out the flames in 22 minutes, according to officials, and 10 residents were displaced from two homes.

The incident caused $305,000 in damages, Amador said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.