City, County facilities closed for observance of New Year's

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Several local, state and federal government facilities will be closed Monday for the observance of the New Year's holiday.

In the city of San Diego, that includes administrative offices, libraries, municipal pools and the Tecolote Nature Center. Recreation centers and municipal golf courses will be open.

In the county of San Diego, administrative offices, libraries and animal shelters will be shut down.

Also closed will be community and teen centers in Fallbrook, Lakeside and Spring Valley.

Metropolitan Transit System buses and trolleys will run on a Saturday schedule.

Some MTS express and rural routes won't be operated. Details are available online.

North County Transit District buses, light rail and trolley will operate on a normal schedule.

Curbside trash collection will be delayed by one day in the city of San Diego. There will be no delays for customers of Waste Management.

