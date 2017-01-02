Drizzle lasts throughout day in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diegans can expect light drizzle throughout the day Monday but chances of rain will dissipate later this week as winter conditions remain.

Conditions will remain partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain throughout the day Monday but sun will begin to shine on San Diego later this week. A storm system is expected to move into the area by the weekend. Clouds will begin to move back in to the area late this week and Friday and Saturday, rain will hit the county again.

Gusty winds are affecting most of San Diego County but a wind advisory is in effect for mountains and deserts until 7 p.m. Monday.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer Monday. High temperatures are expected to be 60 degrees along the coast, 56 degrees inland, 39 degrees in the mountains and 61 degrees for the deserts.