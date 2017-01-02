Chargers President, GM to hold news conference day after firing - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Chargers President, GM to hold news conference day after firing head coach

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego Chargers players were scheduled to clean out their lockers Monday, a day after their season-ending loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and amid uncertainty about where they will play next season.

The team had meetings scheduled for first thing in the morning at Chargers Park in Murphy Canyon, followed by their final open locker room player availability, according to team officials.

Then at 1 p.m., Chargers President of Football Operations John Spanos and General Manager Tom Telesco will be available to the media in the Team Meeting Room.

Chargers officials did not indicate what the topic of the availability would be.

The team has until Jan. 15 to announce whether it will move to Los Angeles this year, or stay in San Diego for another season.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.