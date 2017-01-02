ME identifies second child killed in Escondido mobile home fire

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — The second of two children killed in a mobile home fire that may have been sparked by a Christmas tree was publicly named Monday.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office reported that it was Elizette Orozco, 5, and her uncle, Diego Floresvidal, 11, who died of injuries from the pre-dawn fire on Thursday.

The pre-dawn fire started near a Christmas tree in their home at the Green Crest Mobile Home Park, in the 500 block of West 15th Avenue. It was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday and took more than 40 firefighters from Escondido, San Marcos and Vista about 35 minutes to put out.

Orozco was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire, while Floresvidal died Friday at a hospital, the Medical Examiner said.

Four other children and three adults were hospitalized for smoke inhalation and were expected to make full recoveries. The home was destroyed.

The adults made several trips in an attempt to remove all the children from the home, however Floresvidal and Orozco were unaccounted for when first responders arrived, according to the Medical Examiner.

The boy was transported to Palomar Medical Center and then UCSD Medical Center, where his condition continued to decline.

Escondido Fire Chief Russ Knowles said the official cause of the blaze was undetermined, but it may have been sparked by an electrical failure or a candle near a Christmas tree. No smoke detectors were found in the home.

Almost $55,000 had been donated to the family's GoFundMe.com page as of midday today, surpassing the $50,000 goal.