ME identifies second child killed in Escondido mobile home fire - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

ME identifies second child killed in Escondido mobile home fire

Posted: Updated:

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — The second of two children killed in a mobile home fire that may have been sparked by a Christmas tree was publicly named Monday.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office reported that it was Elizette Orozco, 5, and her uncle, Diego Floresvidal, 11, who died of injuries from the pre-dawn fire on Thursday.

Related Link: Second child dead following Escondido mobile home fire

The pre-dawn fire started near a Christmas tree in their home at the Green Crest Mobile Home Park, in the 500 block of West 15th Avenue. It was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday and took more than 40 firefighters from Escondido, San Marcos and Vista about 35 minutes to put out.

Orozco was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire, while Floresvidal died Friday at a hospital, the Medical Examiner said.

Four other children and three adults were hospitalized for smoke inhalation and were expected to make full recoveries. The home was destroyed.

The adults made several trips in an attempt to remove all the children from the home, however Floresvidal and Orozco were unaccounted for when first responders arrived, according to the Medical Examiner.

Related Link: 5-year-old girl killed in Escondido mobile home fire

The boy was transported to Palomar Medical Center and then UCSD Medical Center, where his condition continued to decline.

Escondido Fire Chief Russ Knowles said the official cause of the blaze was undetermined, but it may have been sparked by an electrical failure or a candle near a Christmas tree. No smoke detectors were found in the home.

Almost $55,000 had been donated to the family's GoFundMe.com page as of midday today, surpassing the $50,000 goal.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.