Chargers decision deadline nears as season ends, head coach fired

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — After another losing season, the Chargers will be getting a new head coach. They will also be getting a new stadium, but will it be in San Diego or Los Angeles?

The Chargers option to move the team to LA expires January 15th, but a news conference Monday was all about hiring a new head coach, but there were a few comments about the team's future in San Diego.

The team officials were General Manager Tom Telesco and John Spanos, the President of Football Operations.

Mr. Spanos was asked directly where the team will be next season. To everybody's surprise, he said he didn't know.

"It's an announcement that I don't know when it's gonna come, but I hope it's coming soon so I'm hopeful that resolves itself soon," he said.

We're 13 days before the deadline and the head of the football operations says he doesn't know?

"I guess what I would say is whenever an announcement is made, it's out of my control. I'm not going to worry about things I can't control," John Spanos said. "I didn't say I had no clue, I said as far as an announcement, it's out of my control."

No doubt this is a weighty decision, but it's been a long time coming. The January 15th deadline was set a year ago after league owners turned down the Chargers teaming up with the Raiders for a stadium in Carson.

Dean Spanos returned to San Diego for yet another try at getting a stadium.

"I understand the fans want to know. I want to know that too and again, it's something we will know soon," John Spanos said.

If the team is serous about staying in San Diego, one would expect the team to have opened negotiations with the city.

We've been told over and over again the two sides have been meeting regularly but there were no negotiations.

Instead, the Chargers went to the voters with a stadium initiative that had no chance of being approved. After it failed, the Chargers said they were waiting for new ideas from the city, but any new idea would require a vote and the team feels the outcome would be no different, leaving Mr. Spanos with no other options to protect the franchise.

A few weeks ago, Dean Spanos said he was leaning toward a move to Los Angeles. Then 10 days ago, the team agreed to lease a headquarters and training and practice facilities in Costa Mesa in anticipation of relocating.

This waiting game has left everybody frustrated about what's going on, if anything, and the team's performance on the field hasn't helped.