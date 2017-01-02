Chargers decision deadline nears as season ends, head coach fired

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A blood drive was held Friday in honor of the Oceanside motorcycle police officer who was severely injured after being struck by a car last month.More>>
A blood drive was held Friday in honor of the Oceanside motorcycle police officer who was severely injured after being struck by a car last month.More>>
Two thieves, one armed with a pistol, barged into an occupied Del Cerro-area apartment Friday and looted it before stealing a car and fleeing in it.More>>
Two thieves, one armed with a pistol, barged into an occupied Del Cerro-area apartment Friday and looted it before stealing a car and fleeing in it.More>>
If you are heading to the beach this weekend, get ready to do a lot of shuffling, mainly the "stingray shuffle."More>>
If you are heading to the beach this weekend, get ready to do a lot of shuffling, mainly the "stingray shuffle."More>>
Recreational marijuana will be legal for sale next year, ushering in a whole new set of rules and regulations.More>>
Recreational marijuana will be legal for sale next year, ushering in a whole new set of rules and regulations.More>>
Services were held Friday for the first of two San Diego-area Navy sailors who died in last month's collision between the destroyer USS Fitzgerald and a Philippine-flagged container ship near Japan.More>>
Services were held Friday for the first of two San Diego-area Navy sailors who died in last month's collision between the destroyer USS Fitzgerald and a Philippine-flagged container ship near Japan.More>>
A blood drive was held Friday in honor of the Oceanside motorcycle police officer who was severely injured after being struck by a car last month.More>>
A blood drive was held Friday in honor of the Oceanside motorcycle police officer who was severely injured after being struck by a car last month.More>>
An out-of-control pickup truck crashed through a fence alongside an Allied Gardens home Friday afternoon and plunged into a backyard swimming pool, trapping the driver until a good Samaritan and firefighters were able to rescue her.More>>
An out-of-control pickup truck crashed through a fence alongside an Allied Gardens home Friday afternoon and plunged into a backyard swimming pool, trapping the driver until a good Samaritan and firefighters were able to rescue her.More>>
An 4-year-old boy died Friday after suffering from serious injuries sustained when a vehicle struck him in front of a North County apartment complex.More>>
An 4-year-old boy died Friday after suffering from serious injuries sustained when a vehicle struck him in front of a North County apartment complex.More>>
Arraignment is scheduled Friday for a man accused of trying to kidnap a young boy following a Fourth of July party in the Fox Canyon neighborhood of San Diego, an alleged abduction attempt that fell apart when the suspect's truck failed to start.More>>
Arraignment is scheduled Friday for a man accused of trying to kidnap a young boy following a Fourth of July party in the Fox Canyon neighborhood of San Diego, an alleged abduction attempt that fell apart when the suspect's truck failed to start.More>>
Sailors and Marines in the America Amphibious Ready Group and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are scheduled to leave San Diego on Friday for a regularly scheduled deployment, the Navy announced Wednesday.More>>
Sailors and Marines in the America Amphibious Ready Group and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are scheduled to leave San Diego on Friday for a regularly scheduled deployment, the Navy announced Wednesday.More>>