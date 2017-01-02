Local shelters offer respite for homeless during winter storms

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Inclement Weather Shelter Program was activated by city officials Monday, in an effort to provide a warm bed for hundreds of homeless people in downtown San Diego.

Shelter nights are provided when temperatures drop to 50 degrees or below or when there is a 40 percent chance of rain.

Up to 250 people will be accepted at the Father Joe's Villages shelter at 1501 Imperial Ave., and another 30 at the PATH San Diego/Connections Housing Downtown Shelter at 1250 6th Ave.

A meal will be provided at both locations.

The Inclement Weather Shelter Program downtown is a partnership of the San Diego Housing Commission, City of San Diego, Father Joe's Villages, PATH San Diego/Connections Housing Downtown and 211 San Diego.