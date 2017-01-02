Driver flees the scene after crashing into SUV, pinning passenge - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Driver flees the scene after crashing into SUV, pinning passenger inside vehicle

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The driver of a stolen SUV crashed into the rear of a semi tractor-trailer rig Monday in the Carmel Mountain area, and ran off leaving his passenger pinned inside.

The GMC Yukon was being driven along Carmel Mountain Road near Conference Way at about 2:30 p.m. when its driver lost control drove underneath the rear of the truck, according to San Diego Police Sgt. Tom Sullivan.

It took San Diego Fire-Rescue Department firefighters about 30 minutes to rescue the front passenger before he was taken by ambulance to Palomar Medical Center, According to SDFRD Capt. Joe Amador. His condition was not released.

The passenger told police he did not know who the driver was.

Witnesses described the driver as a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s with a long beard, about 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds with a stalky build, wearing light colored pants and a dark zipper sweatshirt, Sullivan said.

