Roads safer due to increased patrols on New Year's Eve

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego law enforcement officials had a big challenge ahead of them this New Year's weekend. Their efforts to keep the roads safe were successful.

Statewide 2015/2016 2016/2017
DUI arrests 844 698
Fatalities 13 19

San Diego County 2015/2016 2016/2017
DUI arrests 43 47
Fatalities 2 2

Orange County 2015/2016 2016/2017
DUI arrests 42 24
Fatalities  0 0

