Protecting your digital data from hackers and security leaks

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — In a world increasingly dominated by our reliance on our phones, tablets and computers, here are some tips to make sure you maintain your cyber fitness in the new year.

Cyber security experts say spying eyes are everywhere. With so much information, much of it confidential, stored on our phones and computers, experts warn that hackers have become more adept at stealing your data.

For that reason, people need to change their passwords on a regular basis.

Devices with artificial intelligence raise some new concerns. Amazon's "Echo" is a voice-activated system that responds to a customer's requests or demands when you say a keyword like, "Alexa."

Echo keeps a faithful record and log of the user's activities and what is being requested. In a murder case in Arkansas, prosecutors tried, but failed to get Amazon to turn over Echo's interaction log.

Winnie Callahan from the University of San Diego, said if that freaks you out, you should probably turn Alexa off.

To keep financial information more secure, avoid making transactions on public Wifi networks. Someone may find a door into your data.

Tax time isn't too far away. If you're concerned about any breaches that might involved your social security number, you can also ask the Internal Revenue Service for a separate ID number for your tax return.

A last word in passwords. If you've been using the same password for multiple sites, just one leak can be used by crooks to pry into your information on all your other accounts.

The solution is using a password manager that will store your login information for every website you use and allow you to log into them automatically.

Your password database will be encrypted with a master password, so you only need to remember a single password.