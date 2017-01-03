Woman dies following road rage chase through Mira Mesa - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Woman dies following road rage chase through Mira Mesa

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — 3:50 p.m. — The 24-year-old woman involved in a Mira Mesa road rage incident has died, according to the San Diego Police Department. 

SDPD has not released her name at this time. 

4:47 a.m. — A 24-year-old woman who crashed her car into a pine tree while chasing a second car through Mira Mesa is hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday with injuries she is not expected to survive.

The woman was behind the wheel of a white Scion that was seen chasing a gray Toyota Camry for four or five blocks along westbound Mira Mesa Boulevard in what could have been a road rage incident, according to San Diego police. Details surrounding what prompted the pursuit were not immediately clear.

She lost control of her car near Aderman Avenue, overcorrected, then slammed into a pine tree in the center median shortly before 6:30 p.m Monday, police said in a statement. The Toyota apparently continued on.

The driver of the Camry was unresponsive, according to witness Denise Aragon, who pulled over to attend to the woman. Aragon saw the vehicle spin out before crashing into a pine tree.

The Scion's driver suffered massive head trauma, fractured ribs and cervical vertebra, lacerations to her spleen and liver and other internal injuries, according to police, who said she was not expected to survive.

Police believe there is no evidence to indicate the two vehicles had any contact, but traffic investigators will be looking in to that angle, San Diego police Lt. Steve Behrendt said. At this time police are not looking for any suspects, but would like to speak with the driver of the Toyota. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.