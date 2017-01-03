Woman dies following road rage chase through Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — 3:50 p.m. — The 24-year-old woman involved in a Mira Mesa road rage incident has died, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD has not released her name at this time.

4:47 a.m. — A 24-year-old woman who crashed her car into a pine tree while chasing a second car through Mira Mesa is hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday with injuries she is not expected to survive.

The woman was behind the wheel of a white Scion that was seen chasing a gray Toyota Camry for four or five blocks along westbound Mira Mesa Boulevard in what could have been a road rage incident, according to San Diego police. Details surrounding what prompted the pursuit were not immediately clear.

She lost control of her car near Aderman Avenue, overcorrected, then slammed into a pine tree in the center median shortly before 6:30 p.m Monday, police said in a statement. The Toyota apparently continued on.

The driver of the Camry was unresponsive, according to witness Denise Aragon, who pulled over to attend to the woman. Aragon saw the vehicle spin out before crashing into a pine tree.

The Scion's driver suffered massive head trauma, fractured ribs and cervical vertebra, lacerations to her spleen and liver and other internal injuries, according to police, who said she was not expected to survive.

Police believe there is no evidence to indicate the two vehicles had any contact, but traffic investigators will be looking in to that angle, San Diego police Lt. Steve Behrendt said. At this time police are not looking for any suspects, but would like to speak with the driver of the Toyota.