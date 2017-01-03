Man rear-ended in accident, stabbed by driver - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man rear-ended in accident, stabbed by driver

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A DUI suspect stabbed the driver of a vehicle he had rear-ended in North Park early Tuesday and caused a second crash nearby before he was arrested, authorities said.

Nestor Hernandez, 26, was behind the wheel of a car that struck the back of the victim's vehicle near the intersection of 30th Street and Lincoln Avenue shortly after midnight, according to San Diego police. The victim's girlfriend was also in the car at the time, but apparently neither was injured in the crash.

The victim walked up to the suspect's car afterward, noticed he was intoxicated and offered to move the man's car out of the street, police said in a statement.

The suspect grabbed something out of the center console, got out and stabbed the victim on his left side, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for the minor injury.

The suspect got back into his car, drove off and soon became involved in a second crash near the intersection of 34th Street and Lincoln Avenue. He fled but was taken into custody at Polk and Swift avenues, police said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.