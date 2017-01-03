Beyonce, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar headline Coachella 2017

INDIO (KUSI) — Coachella released its lineup Tuesday for its 2017 music festival and announced regular season tickets would go on sale Wednesday.

Topping the list of headlines for Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival were rapper Kendrick Lamar, hip-hop artist Beyonce and rock group Radiohead. Travis Scott, Dillon Francis, Schoolboy Q, Gucci Mane, Future Islands, Hans Zimmer and Grouplove were also listed to perform. See the full lineup here.

Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. PST Wednesday. General admission tickets run for $399 and VIP passes are $899. Visit here for more information on how to get tickets.

The concert in the Coachella Valley will run April 14 through 16 and again April 21 through 23.