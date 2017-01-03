Mar Vista tutor sentenced to 180 days in jail for sex with under - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Mar Vista tutor sentenced to 180 days in jail for sex with underage student

Posted: Updated:

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — A tutor at Mar Vista High School was sentenced Tuesday to 180 days in jail for having sex with an underage student.

Superior Court Judge Garry Haehnle said, however, that 21-year-old Alejandro Rodriguez could be released Jan. 17 to the County Parole and Alternative Custody Unit, which offers programs designed to socially reintegrate offenders through continued treatment and other programs with proactive supervision.

Rodriguez was also placed on probation for three years.

He pleaded guilty last year to a felony charge of statutory rape. The sex between Rodriguez and the 16-year-old male student took place last February, according to the criminal complaint.

Two other men who worked at Mar Vista High, Edward Aaron Mendoza and Martin Albert Gallegos, were also charged in separate cases last year with having sex with students.

Mendoza, a former football coach, pleaded guilty to having sex with a 13-year-old girl and was sentenced to five years in prison. Gallegos, a former ROTC instructor at Mar Vista, pleaded guilty to having sex with a 12th-grade female student on multiple occasions and was sentenced to a year in jail.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.