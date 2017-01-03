Poway OnStage, is a 26-year-old non-profit organization that offers a professional performing arts series, including music, dance, theater, comedy and more by nationally and internationally-renowned performers.

For 30 years the Fabulous Thunderbirds have been known for their ability to ride the rails between rock and blues. Hits like “Tuff Enuff,” “Wrap it Up” and “Powerful Stuff” put them in the public eye. But the impeccable musicianship of band leader and harmonica virtuoso Kim Wilson – backed by band of road-seasoned bluesmen – have made the band a mainstay on the blues festival circuit. A little Austin Roadhouse right here in Poway!

