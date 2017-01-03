Woman accused in fatal 4S Ranch DUI collision pleads not guilty - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Woman accused in fatal 4S Ranch DUI collision pleads not guilty from hospital bed

Sarita Shakya, 38 Sarita Shakya, 38
Alexandria Bayne, 34 Alexandria Bayne, 34

4S RANCH (KUSI) — A woman accused in a fatal wrong-way DUI collision from December was arraigned Tuesday from her hospital bed in Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. 

Alexandria Bayne, 34, plead not guilty multiple counts of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, four counts of child abuse, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, prior DUI, driving with a measurable blood alcohol content and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

On Dec. 17, 2016 Sarita Shakya, 38, was driving her Toyota sedan westbound on Camino Del Norte through Rancho Bernardo. Prior to reaching the Camino San Bernadro overcrossing, another vehicle, driven by Bayne, was traveling the wrong way eastbound in the westbound lanes and collided head-on with Shakya.

Paramedics immediately tended to Shakya, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Bayne suffered major injuries in the crash and was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. She is being held in lieu of $3 million. 

Prosecutors allege Bayne's blood-alcohol level was .33 percent — more than four times the legal limit — at the time of the collision.

She has two prior DUI's, one in San Diego County in 2005 and another in Los Angeles in 2008. A readiness conference was scheduled for Jan. 17.

She faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted. A readiness conference is set for Jan. 17.

