Petition to stop ticketing San Diego's homeless submitted to May - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Petition to stop ticketing San Diego's homeless submitted to Mayor Faulconer's office

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A petition containing more than 1,100 signatures calling for the city of San Diego to stop penalizing the homeless was submitted Tuesday to Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

The petition requests "emergency action'' to suspend the citing, arresting and issuance of stay-away orders to unsheltered residents, said Steph Johnson, a musician who helped organize the signature drive.

She said more signatures are being added, so the total will grow.

"It was a grassroots effort that happened over the holidays and it's continuing,'' Johnson said outside the mayor's office.

The mayor's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Johnson said the city should consider allowing so-called "tiny houses'' to be placed on empty lots, and providing better training for law enforcement who deal with the homeless.

"We're ready for real solutions,'' Johnson said.

She said city officials need to put a higher priority on the issue because homelessness is increasingly being noticed by "shocked'' visitors, which could impact tourism.

Johnson, a singer and guitarist, formed and directs a choir made up of homeless people called Voices of Our City, which is designed to focus attention on the issue.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.