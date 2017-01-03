Woman accused in Clairemont SWAT standoff pleads not guilty to a - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Woman accused in Clairemont SWAT standoff pleads not guilty to assault, other charges

Posted: Updated:
Brittany Lefler, 35 Brittany Lefler, 35

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A Clairemont Mesa woman accused of firing a shot through her neighbors' front door after they complained about loud shouting coming from her apartment pleaded not guilty Tuesday to assault with a semiautomatic firearm and other charges.

Brittany Lefler, 35, was ordered held on $350,000 bail.

Deputy District Attorney Michael Reilly said police responded to an apartment complex in the 6300 block of Beadnell Way after midnight on Dec. 29 and told Lefler to quiet down, then left.

About 5 a.m., Lefler knocked on her neighbors' door and threatened a male resident before firing a shot through the front door, the prosecutor alleged.

Reilly alleged that the defendant also pointed the gun an at 11-year-old girl who lived at the apartment with her mother.

The prosecutor said Lefler then retreated into her apartment, causing a seven-hour SWAT standoff that ended with the defendant's peaceful surrender.

In addition to assault with a firearm, Lefler is charged with shooting into an inhabited dwelling, making criminal threats and felony child abuse. She faces 25 years in prison if convicted.

A bail review was set for Friday, and a readiness conference is scheduled for Jan. 12, followed by a Jan. 17 preliminary hearing.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.