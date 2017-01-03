January deadline inches closer as Chargers owner weighs stadium options

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Over the next 12 day, Dean Spanos will have to make a decision on whether to exercise his option to move the team to Los Angeles.

The deadline is Jan. 15 and that's a hard date unless the league finds a reason to extend it.

That is what's been the problem throughout this 14-year process, trying to find a way to fund a stadium at any location.

The stadium issue finally saw forward movement when the mayor in the Spring of 2015 came up with a stadium proposal in Mission Valley, which the Chargers promptly turned down.

The Chargers countered by going the initiative route with Prop C for a downtown stadium, but the voters said no money for a stadium.

A series of meetings followed, but these were discussions, not negotiations.

As the deadline approached, there was some movement after a meeting between the mayor, SDSU and Ron Roberts, but no details were made public.

Was it a last best offer? Who knows?

SDSU reportedly offered some financial help toward a stadium, but it came up short of what's needed to fund a stadium without any public dollars.

It was also reported that Dean Spanos went to the league at the end of 2016 asking for more money, but the Chargers say that did not happen, nor did the team ask for an extension of the deadline.

Some believe it's possible a deal could be reached with a 50 percent vote, but the Chargers have said any stadium proposal would still have to include public dollars, requiring a two-thirds vote that would likely have the same result, somewhere around 45 percent approval.

This is what Dean Spanos is weighing. Can he afford to forgo the L.A. option without having a deal in San Diego and no other options? All of this points to relocating the team.

Another date to consider, were the team to stay, is the annual window in the Chargers contract at Qualcomm. From February to April, the team can exercise an option to end the contract. That annual window is in effect until the contract expires in 2020.

Of course the NFL could come up with more money to keep the team in San Diego, but it would have to cover the public contribution and this would be on top of the $300 million the league has already pledged.

That may hinge on whether the league wants to keep the second-team option in L.A. open, assuming the Raiders go to Las Vegas, as most believe will happen.

Dean Spanos took a huge risk in the Carson deal and lost. Will he gamble on another risk by turning down the L.A. option, believing he can get an extension with confidence he can negotiate a deal in San Diego?

Only time will tell.