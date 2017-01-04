USO offering weekly dinners for military families in San Diego - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

USO offering weekly dinners for military families in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The USO offers a weekly dinner every Tuesday night for Military families to give them a night of free cooking and cleaning.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. To more than 200 participants each and every week at the USO downtown. It's a great time for military families to take a night off from cooking and cleaning to mingle with others who have similar lifestyles.

A different meal is served each week, but one thing remains the same: They will all leave with a box of baked goods, courtesy of Costco.

These weekly dinners are sponsored by local companies and organized by USO volunteers. On many occasions, the evening will include raffles and great prizes. 

Aside from Tuesday night home-style dinners, the USO provides groceries and home goods to active military on other days of the week. 

