Rain headed to San Diego County overnight

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Rain may start falling late Wednesday in much of San Diego County other than the deserts.

A slight chance of rain overnight is in the forecast for the beaches, valleys and mountains, and rain is likely on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Only a slight chance of rain is expected in the deserts Thursday.

Predicted rainfall amounts through Thursday night range from a hundredth of an inch or so in the deserts to about a quarter-inch along the coast and in the valleys to between a half-inch and eight-tenths of an inch in the mountains, according to the weather service. The snow level is expected to remain higher than 7,000 feet.

Winds are expected to ramp up to 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts of up 35 to 40 mph in the mountains overnight and in the deserts on Thursday. Winds in the mountains Thursday night are forecast to be 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

The bout of inclement weather is expected to end early Friday, according to the NWS.

