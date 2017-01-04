Rain headed to San Diego County overnight

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Several San Diego fire crews left Sunday, headed for San Luis Obispo County to help battle the nearly 24,000-acre Alamo Fire, the largest of 14 wildfires currently burning across California.More>>
At least one person has been killed in a vehicle collision in Alpine Sunday morning.More>>
San Diego lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard and a commercial boat insurance company all responded today to rescue a boat that was taking on water west of Sunset Cliffs.More>>
Services are scheduled today for the second of two San Diego-area Navy sailors who died in last month's collision between the destroyer USS Fitzgerald and a Phillipine-flagged container ship near Japan.More>>
In response to the continuing heat wave that brought record-breaking temperatures to several San Diego County locations Friday, officials are urging residents to take shelter in the more than 115 ``cool zones'' located throughout the county Saturday.More>>
Police arrested two suspected drunk drivers and cited 13 more for driving while suspended or unlicensed at a Saturday night checkpoint in National City, officials said Sunday.More>>
San Diego lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard and a commercial boat insurance company all responded today to rescue a boat that was taking on water west of Sunset Cliffs.More>>
San Diego County Sheriff’s Department are searching for 81-year-old man who was last seen leaving his Encinitas / Rancho Santa Fe residence at 4:52 p.m. driving a silver 2007 Lexus 400H SUV bearing a California license plate number 5XCD304.More>>
Police are seeking public help to find an at-risk man with Alzheimer's disease who went missing Saturday near the Oceanside Pier.More>>
A woman who was killed early Friday when a wrong-way driver slammed head-on into her SUV on Interstate 5 has been identified by authorities.More>>
