Nearly 3,000 Balboa Park-area SDG&E customers without power - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Nearly 3,000 Balboa Park-area SDG&E customers without power

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Nearly 3,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers were without power in the Balboa Park area early Wednesday.

The unplanned outage occurred just after 6:15 a.m. Wednesday. Estimated restoration time was 9 a.m. for the 2,929 customers without power, according to the company website.

A reason for the outage was not known, but SDG&E was working to determine the cause. 

