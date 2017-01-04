Driver killed in alleged road rage case identified

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A motorist who fatally crashed her car into a pine tree in Mira Mesa while apparently chasing another vehicle in a suspected case of road rage has been publicly identified as a 24-year-old Poway woman.

Tayler Tannenbaum lost control of her westbound Scion while tailing a gray Toyota Camry at high speed on Mira Mesa Boulevard shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to San Diego police and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Her car skidded across the roadway and slammed into a pine tree in the center divider near Aderman Avenue, authorities said. The other driver continued on and left the area.

Tannenbaum suffered massive head trauma, broken ribs, fractured cervical vertebra, lacerations to her spleen and liver, and other internal injuries,

police said. She was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where she later died.

Detectives located and questioned the second driver involved in the apparent rolling dispute, SDPD public-affairs Officer Joshua Hodge said. It was not immediately clear if that person, whose name has not been released, might be cited or criminally charged in connection with the accident.