Driver killed in alleged road rage case identified - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Driver killed in alleged road rage case identified

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A motorist who fatally crashed her car into a pine tree in Mira Mesa while apparently chasing another vehicle in a suspected case of road rage has been publicly identified as a 24-year-old Poway woman.

Tayler Tannenbaum lost control of her westbound Scion while tailing a gray Toyota Camry at high speed on Mira Mesa Boulevard shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to San Diego police and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Her car skidded across the roadway and slammed into a pine tree in the center divider near Aderman Avenue, authorities said. The other driver continued on and left the area.

Tannenbaum suffered massive head trauma, broken ribs, fractured cervical vertebra, lacerations to her spleen and liver, and other internal injuries,
police said. She was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where she later died.

Detectives located and questioned the second driver involved in the apparent rolling dispute, SDPD public-affairs Officer Joshua Hodge said. It was not immediately clear if that person, whose name has not been released, might be cited or criminally charged in connection with the accident.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.