Santana High School coach sentenced to year in custody, registration as sex offender for life

EL CAJON (KUSI) — A former Santana High School track coach who engaged in sexual activity with an underage female student was sentenced today to a year in custody and ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

Keith Alan Silvia, 50, pleaded guilty in October to a felony charge of attending an arranged illicit meeting with a minor.

Silvia — who was also placed on five years probation — can do his custody in a work furlough program if eligible, said Deputy District Attorney Aidee Brunner.

Last June, the parents of the victim — a junior at the Magnolia Avenue campus — found letters from Silvia in the girl's backpack, Lt. Dan Brislin said. The couple reported the discovery to school administrators, who in turn notified the sheriff's department.

Silvia surrendered on July 14.

Brislin said an investigation determined that Silvia fostered an intimate relationship with the victim and arranged more than one off-campus meeting with her, during which they engaged in inappropriate physical contact.

Silvia, who also worked as a campus supervisor at Santana, subsequently resigned from his job there.

