Child struck by vehicle, taken to Rady Children's Hospital

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A child was struck by a vehicle Wednesday in the Bay Terraces neighborhood.

The girl was taken to Rady Children's Hospital to be treated for injuries of unknown severity following the accident on Briarwood Road near Paradise Valley Road shortly after 8 a.m., San Diego police public-affairS Officer Joshua Hodge said.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene afterward, Hodge said.