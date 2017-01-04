Suspect flees police in the San Diego River - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Suspect flees police in the San Diego River

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A suspect fleeing from police in the Midway area Wednesday plunged into the nearby San Diego River, then swam to a small island where he took refuge until officers and lifeguards were able to reach him by boat.

The man, whose identity was not immediately available, bolted when patrol personnel tried to detain him in the 4000 block of Sports Arena Boulevard shortly after 10 a.m., SDPD public-affairs Officer Joshua Hodge said.

After the suspect escaped into the water, police recruited members of a city lifeguard river-rescue team to ferry them to the islet where the fugitive had taken roost. Officers aboard the inflatable boat debarked and took him into custody without further incident about 10:45 a.m., Hodge said.

It was not immediately clear why police had sought to contact the man in the first place.

