Authorities identify victim believed to have fatally set his Lakeside home on fire

LAKESIDE (KUSI) — Authorities released the name of a Lakeside man who was fatally injured in a fire at his home that he may have set. Ben Garat, 53, lived alone in the house on Woodland Vista Road near Sunny Lane that caught fire Sunday morning, according to the sheriff's department and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

The blaze ignited in the home's living room and spread to the attic, according to the Lakeside Fire Protection District.

Garat was found gravely injured in a bedroom after the fire was extinguished. He was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center, where he later died, authorities said. Firefighters were able to rescue a large dog that was revived with a pet oxygen mask.

Sheriff's officials said the fire was likely intentionally set and there were no outstanding suspects.

