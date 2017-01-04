Tiger Woods commits to Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Tiger Woods, who once ruled the sport of golf but is now trying to come back from a back injury, has committed to play in the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego later this month, tournament organizers announced Wednesday.

The Jan. 26-29 event will be Woods' first start in a regular PGA tournament start since August 2015. He's won the tournament at Torrey Pines on seven previous occasions, and has an eighth victory on the course in the dramatic 2008 U.S. Open.

"We're thrilled our fans will have the opportunity to see Tiger in addition to what is already a very strong field for the Farmers Insurance Open,'' said Peter Ripa, CEO of the Century Club, which stages the tournament.

Woods' comeback tale will add buzz and intrigue — and likely spur ticket sales and television ratings — to a tournament that already includes commitments from fan favorite Phil Mickelson, top-ranked Jason Day and Olympic gold medalist Justin Rose, among other top names.

Woods "Has experienced tremendous success at Torrey Pines and in our tournament, and we couldn't think of a better place for him to start the year,'' Ripa said. ``Tiger's presence will add to a deep and talented field that includes many of the top stars in the game as well as some exciting up-and- coming players.''

Wood previously committed to what's now called the Genesis Open next month in Los Angeles.