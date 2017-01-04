Stadium Watch: Chargers exit strategy to Los Angeles

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — While all of San Diego awaits the Chargers decision on its option to move the team to Los Angeles, what happens if Dean Spanos decides the future of the franchise is in fact in L.A.?

That would set off a series of events that will bring an end to 56 years of San Diego being an NFL city.

After notifying the NFL, the team would immediately begin the process of relocating, which could happen four weeks from today.

By all accounts, neither the city nor the Chargers really want to go down this exit ramp, but to protect his franchise, without a stadium deal in San Diego or a last-minute extension from the NFL, moving the team may be inevitable.

Notification to the NFL must occur by Jan.15, at which time the process for relocating is underway.

The team has already leased temporary space at a Costa Mesa office complex near the 405 freeway, not far from John Wayne Airport. Permits are in the works for a practice and training facility nearby.

Initially the team will use the Stubhub Center as a temporary playing venue with the Coliseum as a backup field. Stubhub is a multi-use sports complex but with limited capacity for NFL football, only 27,000 seats.

In the meantime, the relocation process in San Diego begins with a notice of terminating the lease at Qualcomm. That would happens sometime between Feb. 1 and May 1, the so-called annual window that allows the team to terminate the lease upon written notice to the city.

On notice of termination, the team will also have to vacate the Murphy Canyon Practice facility.

There's a penalty for terminating the least at Qualcomm early, in this case three years before it's expiration date in 2020. In 2017, the payment is $12.5 million.

That doesn't pay off the remaining bond debt that financed a stadium expansion in the 90s. That is costing taxpayers $5 million a year for the next 10 years.

While San Diego sports fan suffer emotional distress over possibly losing their football team, the Chargers will be busy at work selling seats in Los Angeles and launching a marketing campaign to sell those seats.

The Chargers haven't called a timeout on Los Angeles despite Dean Spanos returning to San Diego for another year of hoping to seal a stadium deal before his L.A. option runs out.

As we approach the Jan. 15 deadline, two NFL committees will convene in New York on Jan. 11 for progress reports on stadium issues.

As of Wednesday, the Chargers have not been asked to attend and have no plans to attend, but that could change.