CHP asking for help solving fatal hit-and-run in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY (KUSI) — The California Highway Patrol was asking for the public's help Wednesday in solving the mystery of a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed a 21-year-old man from Spring Valley.

On Jan. 1 around 1:30 a.m., the 21-year-old male was sitting in the front passenger seat of a gray Nissan Sentra on the eastbound Sr-94 near Kenwood Dr. He was in verbal argument with the driver.  The driver pulled over and came to a stop in the center divider area of SR-94.  

The man immediately exited the vehicle and began running in the #1 lane of traffic. He was struck by an unknown type vehicle while in the traffic lanes.  

The driver of the hit-and-run vehicle continued on the eastbound SR-94 and failed to stop at the scene.  

The man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.  

Police are asking for anyone with information on the hit-and-run driver to come forward. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Officer Kevin Pearlstein at (619) 401-2000.

