Long time prosecutor in City Attorney's Office sues Jan Goldsmith

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A former prosecutor with the San Diego City Attorney's Office is suing former City Attorney Jan Goldsmith.

In the lawsuit filed Tuesday, Marlea Dell'Anno said her former boss, Jan Goldsmith, asked her to file charges against a political rival, even though, she said, there was no criminal wrongdoing.

The former assistant city attorney claims she was reassigned and then fired. Dell'Anno sent a memo to Goldsmith following her demotion, claiming it was clearly retaliation for her, "refusal to engage in HIS on-going pattern of illegal, unethical and fraudulent conduct."

It was then, she said, Goldsmith claimed she mishandled 98 domestic violence cases, allowing the statute of limitations to run out.

But Dell'Anno said those cases had been reviewed and rejected by attorneys in the office and were never going to be prosecuted.

Dell'Anno said filing the lawsuit and going up against an elected official was a difficult decision.

"I was so proud of my accomplishments. To have that all taken away was just humiliating. I didn't know if I had the strength to go up against Jan, an elected official ... It came to point decided that I just couldn't tell my children, 'Don't give into bullies.' I had to show them I was gonna walk that walk.," Dell'Anno said.

Dell'Anno spent nearly six years in the City Attorney's office prosecuting domestic violence cases.

A spokesman for the City Attorney's Office said that Jan Goldsmith is reviewing the lawsuit and would have no comment until his office complete its review.