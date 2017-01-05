Police looking for suspects accused of robbing people out of Mou - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Police looking for suspects accused of robbing people out of Mount Hope-area home



SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Police are looking for men who have been setting up fake online purchases on Craigslist in order to rob the sellers.

Wednesday afternoon, a teen selling his phone went to a house on the 700 block of 41st Street in the Mount Hope area. When he arrived, he was robbed at gunpoint.

The victim had two friends with him who noticed an additional suspect in the house looking out of a window. 

A similar incident happened on Monday when a pizza delivery man was robbed when he arrived at the house.

When San Diego police went to the store for an incident report, they found out there was another robbery with similar circumstances sometime last week and went originally unreported. 

Police describe the suspects at black men with their ages ranging from 18 to 20 years old.

