Light showers, gusty winds move in to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A mild winter storm brought showers and brisk winds to the San Diego area Thursday, ushering in another round of inclement weather as the new year continued its wet start.

The modest rains, which doused the county steadily through the morning and afternoon, were expected to taper off overnight and cease altogether by sunrise Friday, meteorologists said.

As of 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, the unsettled atmospheric system dropped 1.07 inches of moisture in the Palomar area; 0.88 at Birch Hill; 0.62 in Fallbrook; 0.57 in Pine Hills; 0.51 in Mesa Grande; 0.49 in Julian; 0.47 in Poway; 0.46 in De Luz and on Mount Woodson; 0.41 on Volcan Mountain; and 0.4 in Bonsall.

Other precipitation tallies included 0.35 in Descanso and Oceanside; 0.34 in Santa Ysabel; 0.33 in Couser Canyon and Escondido; 0.32 in Cuyamaca and at Miramar Lake; 0.31 in Harbison Canyon and at Lake Wohlford; 0.29 in University Heights; 0.27 in Vista; 0.26 in Santee; 0.23 in Elfin Forest and Rancho Bernardo; 0.22 in Alpine; 0.18 in Point Loma; 0.17 in Carlsbad and Encinitas; 0.16 in Kearny Mesa and San Marcos; 0.15 at Brown Field; 0.14 at Montgomery Field; 0.13 in Linda Vista and at Lindbergh Field; 0.12 in Barona; 0.11 in El Cajon; 0.08 in Lake Murray and La Mesa; and 0.04 in San Diego Country Estates.

No rainfall was recorded in the local deserts over the period.

A mountain-area wind advisory warning of sustained air currents of 30 to 40 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph was slated to remain in effect until 4 a.m. Friday. The blustery spell could make for difficult driving along the Interstate 8 corridor, forecasters cautioned.

The storm will leave behind partly cloudy skies and largely dry conditions into next week, though there will be slight chances of more showers in some areas Saturday and Monday, the NWS reported.

