USS Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group deploys

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A group has filed a complaint against SDUSD on its new anti-Islamophobia initiative.
The district announced it was giving sensitivity training to teachers and staff to prevent people from bullying Muslims.
Daniel Piedra, Executive Director of the Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund, joined KUSI with more.More>>
A group has filed a complaint against SDUSD on its new anti-Islamophobia initiative.
The district announced it was giving sensitivity training to teachers and staff to prevent people from bullying Muslims.
Daniel Piedra, Executive Director of the Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund, joined KUSI with more.More>>
At least five people were killed Monday after a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130 aircraft crashed about 85 miles north of Jackson, according to the Associated Press.More>>
At least five people were killed Monday after a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130 aircraft crashed about 85 miles north of Jackson, according to the Associated Press.More>>
A complaint filed by the San Diego Unified District against the College Board and Educational Testing Services could go before a judge this week.More>>
A complaint filed by the San Diego Unified District against the College Board and Educational Testing Services could go before a judge this week.More>>
The Republicans have returned from the July 4 holiday only to learn the prospects for passing a health care bill before the August recess has become much more difficult.More>>
The Republicans have returned from the July 4 holiday only to learn the prospects for passing a health care bill before the August recess has become much more difficult.More>>
The family of a malnourished 5-year-old boy found in chains at another relative's house in Mexico City are fighting for the child's return to Escondido.More>>
The family of a malnourished 5-year-old boy found in chains at another relative's house in Mexico City are fighting for the child's return to Escondido.More>>
A dispute among teenagers negotiating a drug deal in an East County neighborhood early Monday escalated into gunfire that left three of the youths wounded and the suspected shooter under arrestMore>>
A dispute among teenagers negotiating a drug deal in an East County neighborhood early Monday escalated into gunfire that left three of the youths wounded and the suspected shooter under arrestMore>>
The casts and creators of Netflix's "Stranger Things,'' HBO's "Game of Thrones'' and AMC's "The Walking Dead'' are among the headline appearances at this year's Comic-Con International, which will run from Thursday, July 20, to Sunday, July 23, at the San Diego Convention Center.More>>
The casts and creators of Netflix's "Stranger Things,'' HBO's "Game of Thrones'' and AMC's "The Walking Dead'' are among the headline appearances at this year's Comic-Con International, which will run from Thursday, July 20, to Sunday, July 23, at the San Diego Convention Center.More>>
Jay-Z announced today that his 4:44 tour will stop in San Diego in December, one of 29 American and Canadian cities where he will perform over about two months.More>>
Jay-Z announced today that his 4:44 tour will stop in San Diego in December, one of 29 American and Canadian cities where he will perform over about two months.More>>
A man was found bleeding from what appeared to be several stab wounds early today in the Cherokee Point neighborhood, but refused to tell police what had happened.More>>
A man was found bleeding from what appeared to be several stab wounds early today in the Cherokee Point neighborhood, but refused to tell police what had happened.More>>
A robbery suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash Sunday when he used a demand note at a gas station near the border, police said.More>>
A robbery suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash Sunday when he used a demand note at a gas station near the border, police said.More>>