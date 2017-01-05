Otay Mesa Arco gas station robbed at gunpoint - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Otay Mesa Arco gas station robbed at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An Arco gas station in Otay Mesa was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday.

The suspect walked behind the counter the business at the corner of Del Sol and Picador boulevards shortly after midnight, held a pistol to an employee's head and demanded cash, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The victim placed an undisclosed amount in a black plastic bag and handed it over to the robber, who then fled. He was last seen walking west away from the convenience store, according to the officer.

Police described the suspect as Hispanic, in his 20s and between 5 feet 7 and 5 feet 10. He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with a zipper, a blue Chargers T-shirt and blue jeans.

