Navy seaman taken to trauma center after fall at Bae Systems

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A Navy seaman was knocked unconscious Thursday after falling about 20 feet into a vessel at BAE Systems in Barrio Logan, officials said.

Firefighters and a specialized technical rescue team were sent to the business on Belt Street near Sampson Street after the accident was reported shortly before 9 a.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Capt. Joseph Amador.

The 19-year-old seaman fell into hatch and about 20 feet into the interior of an under construction vessel near U.S. Naval Base San Diego, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Battallion Chief Mike McBride.

It took about 50 minutes for crews to lower a firefighter into the tight void space two decks down into the interior of the ship via a pulley system and hoist the worker to safety, Amador said.

The shipman was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center's trauma unit to be treated for possible head and leg injuries, McBride said.

The Navy received a call about the incident just after 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

"Naturally, we are concerned about the sailor's condition, Doug Sayers spokesman for Naval Surfaces Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet said. "We will begin an investigation as soon as possible to determine what happened."