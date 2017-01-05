Top baby names of 2016 in San Diego County - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Top baby names of 2016 in San Diego County

Top baby name list for San Diego County in 2015 Top baby name list for San Diego County in 2015

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The county of San Diego released the most popular baby names Thursday given to the approximately 45,000 babies born in San Diego County this year.

Topping the list for baby boys was the name Noah, while baby girls were most popularly names Emma, the county of San Diego reported.

MOST POPULAR BABY BOY NAMES MOST POPULAR BABY GIRL NAMES
NOAH EMMA
LIAM MIA
SEBASTIAN ISABELLA
DANIEL OLIVIA
ETHAN SOPHIA
MATEO SOFIA
ALEXANDER VICTORIA
JACOB CHARLOTTE
BENJAMIN AVA
JAMES EMILY

On the boys side, Mateo and James replaced Oliver and David on the list.

Mia was bumped from the top spot on the girls side. While the order changed, the names on the girls list remained the same.

About 45,000 babies are born annually in the San Diego region, county officials said.

