Inauguration Day 2017

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — Donald J. Trump took the oath of office Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, officially becoming the 45th President of the United States

"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

Inauguration events began Thursday, Jan. 19 when the now President Trump and Vice President Pence laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, followed by a welcome concert at Lincoln Memorial.

The swearing in ceremonies for both Trump and Pence took place at the Capitol on Friday, Jan. 20, as past and future dignitaries gathered. President Trump was sworn in at 9 a.m. Friday and gave a 16 minute speech to a crowd gathered in the National Mall. His speech focused on giving America back to the people.

“The 2017 inaugural celebrations will reflect President-elect Trump’s eagerness to get to work in order to make our country safer and stronger,” said Tom Barrack, chairman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC). “President-elect Trump is committed to unifying our country as we once again celebrate the foundation of our American system and the peaceful transfer of power.”

Trump's Inaugural Committee said that the president-elect plans on keeping with tradition, while adding a few traditions of his own.

Inaugural events will continue Saturday, when Trump and Pence attend a prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral, which concludes the inaugural ceremony.

Inauguration Events

Thursday, Jan. 19 Wreath laying ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery "Make America Great Again!" welcome concert at the Lincoln Memorial, with appearances from both Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

Friday, Jan. 20 Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony Where: West front of the U.S. Capitol Building When: 9:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. PST): Musical guests perform 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PST): Opening remarks begin 12:00 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PST): Donald Trump is sworn in by the Supreme Court’s Chief Justice John Roberts Inaugural Parade (12 p.m. PST) Inaugural Ball (4 p.m. PST)

Saturday, Jan. 21 National prayer service at Washington's National Cathedral



?Inauguration performers

Welcoming Celebrations: Thursday, Jan. 19

Inauguration Ceremony: Friday, Jan. 20

The Rockettes

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir

Jackie Evancho

The Missouri State University Chorale

Donald Trump Inauguration Parade: Full list of participants

1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment

1st Infantry Division Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard

Boone County Elite 4-H Equestrian Drill Team

Caisson Platoon, Fort Myer

Cleveland Police Mounted Unit

Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums

Columbus North High School Band

Culver Academy Equestrian

First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry

Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion

Frankfort High School Band

Franklin Regional High School Panther Marching Band

Indianapolis Metro Police Motorcycle Drill Team

Lil Wranglers

Marist College Band

Merced County Sheriff’s Posse

Michigan Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team & Color Guard

Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team

Nassau County Firefighters Pipes & Drums

North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association

NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums

Olivet Nazarene University’s Tiger Marching Band

Palmetto Ridge High School Band

Russellville High School Band

Talladega College Band

Texas State University Strutters

The Citadel Regimental Band & Pipes and Summerall Guards

The Freedom Riders

Tupelo High School Band

University of Tennessee Marching Band

VMI Corps of Cadets

West Monroe High School Marching Band

American Veterans

Boy Scouts of America

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations

Disabled American Veterans

Paralyzed American Veterans

Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors

U.S. Border Patrol Pipes & Drums

Wounded Warrior Project and Kids Overseas

Inauguration Ceremony Program