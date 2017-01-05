Inauguration Day 2017

President Donald Trump's Inaugural speech focused on giving America back to the people
America watches transition of power during inauguration
Trump Transition: White House selections
WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — Donald J. Trump took the oath of office Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, officially becoming the 45th President of the United States
"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."
Inauguration events began Thursday, Jan. 19 when the now President Trump and Vice President Pence laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, followed by a welcome concert at Lincoln Memorial.
The swearing in ceremonies for both Trump and Pence took place at the Capitol on Friday, Jan. 20, as past and future dignitaries gathered. President Trump was sworn in at 9 a.m. Friday and gave a 16 minute speech to a crowd gathered in the National Mall. His speech focused on giving America back to the people.
“The 2017 inaugural celebrations will reflect President-elect Trump’s eagerness to get to work in order to make our country safer and stronger,” said Tom Barrack, chairman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC). “President-elect Trump is committed to unifying our country as we once again celebrate the foundation of our American system and the peaceful transfer of power.”
Trump's Inaugural Committee said that the president-elect plans on keeping with tradition, while adding a few traditions of his own.
Inaugural events will continue Saturday, when Trump and Pence attend a prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral, which concludes the inaugural ceremony.
KUSI News brings continuous coverage of the Inauguration LIVE from Washington, D.C. and all day on KUSI.com. Follow us on KUSI-TV or on KUSI.com.
KUSI NEWS FROM THE PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION IN WASHINGTON, D.C.
Inauguration Events
Where: West front of the U.S. Capitol Building
When:
9:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. PST): Musical guests perform
11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PST): Opening remarks begin
12:00 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PST): Donald Trump is sworn in by the Supreme Court’s Chief Justice John Roberts
Inaugural Parade (12 p.m. PST)
Inaugural Ball (4 p.m. PST)
?Inauguration performers
Welcoming Celebrations: Thursday, Jan. 19
Inauguration Ceremony: Friday, Jan. 20
Donald Trump Inauguration Parade: Full list of participants
Inauguration Ceremony Program
