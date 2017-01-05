Inauguration Day 2017 - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

President Donald Trump's Inaugural speech focused on giving America back to the people

America watches transition of power during inauguration

Trump Transition: White House selections

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — Donald J. Trump took the oath of office Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, officially becoming the 45th President of the United States 

"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

Inauguration events began Thursday, Jan. 19 when the now President Trump and Vice President Pence laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, followed by a welcome concert at Lincoln Memorial. 

The swearing in ceremonies for both Trump and Pence took place at the Capitol on Friday, Jan. 20, as past and future dignitaries gathered. President Trump was sworn in at 9 a.m. Friday and gave a 16 minute speech to a crowd gathered in the National Mall. His speech focused on giving America back to the people.

“The 2017 inaugural celebrations will reflect President-elect Trump’s eagerness to get to work in order to make our country safer and stronger,” said Tom Barrack, chairman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC). “President-elect Trump is committed to unifying our country as we once again celebrate the foundation of our American system and the peaceful transfer of power.”

Trump's Inaugural Committee said that the president-elect plans on keeping with tradition, while adding a few traditions of his own.

Inaugural events will continue Saturday, when Trump and Pence attend a prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral, which concludes the inaugural ceremony. 

Inauguration Events

  • Thursday, Jan. 19
    • Wreath laying ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery
    • "Make America Great Again!" welcome concert at the Lincoln Memorial, with appearances from both Donald Trump and Mike Pence.
  • Friday, Jan. 20 
    • Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony

      • Where: West front of the U.S. Capitol Building

      • When:

        • 9:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. PST): Musical guests perform

        • 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PST): Opening remarks begin

        • 12:00 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PST): Donald Trump is sworn in by the Supreme Court’s Chief Justice John Roberts 

    • Inaugural Parade (12 p.m. PST)

    • Inaugural Ball  (4 p.m. PST)

  • Saturday, Jan. 21
    • National prayer service at Washington's National Cathedral

?Inauguration performers

Welcoming Celebrations: Thursday, Jan. 19

Inauguration Ceremony: Friday, Jan. 20

  • The Rockettes
  • The Mormon Tabernacle Choir
  • Jackie Evancho
  • The Missouri State University Chorale

Donald Trump Inauguration Parade: Full list of participants

  • 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment
  • 1st Infantry Division Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard 
  • Boone County Elite 4-H Equestrian Drill Team
  • Caisson Platoon, Fort Myer 
  • Cleveland Police Mounted Unit
  • Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums
  • Columbus North High School Band 
  • Culver Academy Equestrian 
  • First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry 
  • Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion 
  • Frankfort High School Band 
  • Franklin Regional High School Panther Marching Band 
  • Indianapolis Metro Police Motorcycle Drill Team 
  • Lil Wranglers 
  • Marist College Band 
  • Merced County Sheriff’s Posse 
  • Michigan Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team & Color Guard 
  • Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team 
  • Nassau County Firefighters Pipes & Drums
  • North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association 
  • NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums 
  • Olivet Nazarene University’s Tiger Marching Band 
  • Palmetto Ridge High School Band 
  • Russellville High School Band 
  • Talladega College Band 
  • Texas State University Strutters 
  • The Citadel Regimental Band & Pipes and Summerall Guards
  • The Freedom Riders
  • Tupelo High School Band 
  • University of Tennessee Marching Band 
  • VMI Corps of Cadets 
  • West Monroe High School Marching Band 
  • American Veterans
  • Boy Scouts of America
  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations
  • Disabled American Veterans
  • Paralyzed American Veterans
  • Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors
  • U.S. Border Patrol Pipes & Drums
  • Wounded Warrior Project and Kids Overseas

Inauguration Ceremony Program

