Four charged with hate crimes in torture of mentally disabled Chicago teen

CHICAGO (KUSI) — Four people who viciously attacked a Chicago teenager with special needs are facing state hate crime charges.

The attack was streamed live on Facebook and officials now say the victim was targeted by a classmate.

The disturbing 30 minute video, steamed live on Facebook, shows a man tied up, his mouth covered, crouched in the corner of a room.

"It's sickening ... it's sickening. It makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that," said Superintendent Eddie Johnson of the Chicago Police Department.

Chicago police described the victim as an 18-year-old white male with special needs.

His attacks are seen laughing as they kick, punch and cut his forehead with a knife.

Four people are now in custody for the crime. One of them reportedly pretended to be his friend and led him into the situation.

Police said the victim was taken from the suburbs and could have been missing from anywhere between 24 and 48 hours.

Officers found the victim wandering the streets in crisis Tuesday afternoon and brought him to a hospital.

"He's traumatized by the incident. It took most of the night for him to calm down enough to be able to talk to us," said Commander Kevin Duffin of the Area North Detective Division.

Police said the victim was targeted because he has a mental health challenge and due to the evidence of radically charged statements heard on video, the department is now charging the incident as a hate crime.

"The actions in this video are reprehensible. That, along with racism, have absolutely no place in the city of Chicago, or anywhere else for that matter, regardless of their race, gender, state of mental health or any other identifying factors," Superintendent Eddie Johnson said.

In addition to hate crime charges, the suspects face aggravated kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

They are all expected in court Friday.

Fortunately, the victim is expected to recover from his physical injuries.