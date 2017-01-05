Four charged with hate crimes in torture of mentally disabled Ch - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Four charged with hate crimes in torture of mentally disabled Chicago teen

Posted: Updated:
Four charged with hate crimes in torture of mentally disabled Chicago teen Four charged with hate crimes in torture of mentally disabled Chicago teen

CHICAGO (KUSI) — Four people who viciously attacked a Chicago teenager with special needs are facing state hate crime charges.

The attack was streamed live on Facebook and officials now say the victim was targeted by a classmate.

The disturbing 30 minute video, steamed live on Facebook, shows a man tied up, his mouth covered, crouched in the corner of a room.

"It's sickening ... it's sickening. It makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that," said Superintendent Eddie Johnson of the Chicago Police Department.

Chicago police described the victim as an 18-year-old white male with special needs.

His attacks are seen laughing as they kick, punch and cut his forehead with a knife.

Four people are now in custody for the crime. One of them reportedly pretended to be his friend and led him into the situation.

Police said the victim was taken from the suburbs and could have been missing from anywhere between 24 and 48 hours.

Officers found the victim wandering the streets in crisis Tuesday afternoon and brought him to a hospital.

"He's traumatized by the incident. It took most of the night for him to calm down enough to be able to talk to us," said Commander Kevin Duffin of the Area North Detective Division.

Police said the victim was targeted because he has a mental health challenge and due to the evidence of radically charged statements heard on video, the department is now charging the incident as a hate crime.

"The actions in this video are reprehensible.  That, along with racism, have absolutely no place in the city of Chicago, or anywhere else for that matter, regardless of their race, gender, state of mental health or any other identifying factors," Superintendent Eddie Johnson said. 

In addition to hate crime charges, the suspects face aggravated kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

They are all expected in court Friday.

Fortunately, the victim is expected to recover from his physical injuries. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.