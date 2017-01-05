Trump picks former Senator Dan Coats for National Intelligence - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Trump picks former Senator Dan Coats for National Intelligence

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — President-Elect Donald Trump has announced his pick for Director of National Intelligence.

Former Indiana Senator Dan Coats will fill the position.

Coats previously served in the Senate from 1989 until 1999 when he became the U.S. Ambassador to Germany during President George W. Bush's first term.

He ran for the Senate again in 2010 before retiring last month.

Coats is stepping into the position just as the U.S. Intelligence is investigating evidence of hacking from Russia during the election, something the president-elect has heavily denied.

