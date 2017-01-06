Red Cross issues an emergency call for blood donations

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A complaint filed by the San Diego Unified District against the College Board and Educational Testing Services could go before a judge this week.More>>
A south swell stemming from Tropical Storm Eugene spinning over the waters southwest of Baja California will send big waves and strong rip currents to the North County coastline Tuesday.More>>
Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) moves into Dry Dock 4 at Fleet Activities (FLEACT) Yokosuka to continue repairs and assess damage sustained from its June 17 collision with a merchant vessel.More>>
The Republicans have returned from the July 4 holiday only to learn the prospects for passing a health care bill before the August recess has become much more difficult.More>>
Rep. Juan Vargas (D-Chula Vista) held a forum Monday to give District 51 constituents the opportunity to ask questions and voice their concerns about immigration.More>>
A man was killed Tuesday when his vehicle slammed into a big rig stopped on a Chula Vista roadway.More>>
An apparent altercation between the residents of a Vista apartment and at least one other person early Tuesday led to a shooting that left the unit and several parked vehicles riddled with bullet holes.More>>
San Diego, which is known for its craft brewing industry, is scheduled Tuesday to become the first U.S. travel destination with an "official beer."More>>
The casts and creators of Netflix's "Stranger Things,'' HBO's "Game of Thrones'' and AMC's "The Walking Dead'' are among the headline appearances at this year's Comic-Con International, which will run from Thursday, July 20, to Sunday, July 23, at the San Diego Convention Center.More>>
A Navy aviation electrician who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and speeding when his pickup truck careened off a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and onto a kiosk below in Chicano Park, killing four people, was ordered Monday to stand trial on gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI charges.More>>
