Red Cross issues an emergency call for blood donations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — It's a difficult time of year for the Red Cross because blood donations are down this winter.

The organization has issued an emergency call for more donors.

Due to the busy holiday schedules, many regular blood donors were unable to give blood. This resulted in about 3,700 fewer donations in November and December.

Nearly 100 blood drivers were forced to cancel because of snowstorms and severe weather conditions.

The Red Cross is encouraging donors to invite a family member or friend to donate. 

