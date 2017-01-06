Drier weather in store for San Diego over weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Dry, tranquil weather is expected to return to San Diego County Friday following the departure of a mild winter storm that brought showers and brisk winds to the region.

Before tapering off, the trough of low pressure dropped 1.15 inches of rain on Palomar Mountain; .92 of an inch in Birch Hill; .73 on Volcan Mountain and in Julian; .62 in Fallbrook; .58 in Santa Ysabel and at Camp Pendleton; .53 on Mount Woodson; .47 in Poway and De Luz; .41 at Lake Cuyamaca; .40 in

Bonsall; .38 in Descanso; .35 in Escondido and Oceanside; .32 in San Diego's University Heights neighborhood; .30 in Alpine; .27 in Santee and Vista; .23 in Chula Vista; .20 in Lakeside; .18 in San Marcos; .17 in Carlsbad and Encinitas; .15 at Lindbergh Field; .12 in Solana Beach; .08 in San Ysidro, according to National Weather Service data.

Gusty winds in the mountains also weakened as the low pressure trough moved east and out of the area. A wind advisory expired at 4 a.m.

Partly cloudy conditions are in today's forecast, with dense morning fog along the coast and in the mountains and valleys. Light winds are expected in most areas after daybreak.

Although northern and central California are bracing for very heavy rain and snow from a so-called atmospheric river, only light rain is expected in Southern California.

Locally, rain will likely fall on Monday in coastal areas, the valleys and the mountains, forecasters said. Only a slight chance of rain is in the forecast for the deserts.