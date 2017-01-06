Drier weather in store for San Diego over weekend - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Drier weather in store for San Diego over weekend

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Dry, tranquil weather is expected to return to San Diego County Friday following the departure of a mild winter storm that brought showers and brisk winds to the region. 

Before tapering off, the trough of low pressure dropped 1.15 inches of rain on Palomar Mountain; .92 of an inch in Birch Hill; .73 on Volcan Mountain and in Julian; .62 in Fallbrook; .58 in Santa Ysabel and at Camp Pendleton; .53 on Mount Woodson; .47 in Poway and De Luz; .41 at Lake Cuyamaca; .40 in 
Bonsall; .38 in Descanso; .35 in Escondido and Oceanside; .32 in San Diego's University Heights neighborhood; .30 in Alpine; .27 in Santee and Vista; .23 in Chula Vista;  .20 in Lakeside; .18 in San Marcos; .17 in Carlsbad and Encinitas; .15 at Lindbergh Field; .12 in Solana Beach; .08 in San Ysidro, according to National Weather Service data.

Gusty winds in the mountains also weakened as the low pressure trough moved east and out of the area. A wind advisory expired at 4 a.m.

Partly cloudy conditions are in today's forecast, with dense morning fog along the coast and in the mountains and valleys. Light winds are expected in most areas after daybreak.

Although northern and central California are bracing for very heavy rain and snow from a so-called atmospheric river, only light rain is expected in Southern California.

Locally, rain will likely fall on Monday in coastal areas, the valleys and the mountains, forecasters said. Only a slight chance of rain is in the forecast for the deserts.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.