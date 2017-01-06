Semi-truck filled with meat catches fire in Alpine

ALPINE (KUSI) — A big rig hauling a load of meat caught fire early Friday on westbound Interstate 8 in Alpine.

The fire apparently started near the tractor-trailer's brakes as it approached Tavern Road shortly after 1:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were reported.

CHP officials said the burned trailer had to be cut in half before it could be removed from the roadside.

The westbound lanes were temporarily closed, but both have since been reopened, according to the CHP.