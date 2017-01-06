Clairemont bank teller thwarts attempted robbery with stare - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Clairemont bank teller thwarts attempted robbery with stare

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Police were searching Friday for a man who attempted to rob a bank inside a Vons supermarket in Clairemont.

The suspect walked into the Vons in the 4000 block of Clairemont Drive just before 7 p.m. Thursday, grabbed a store basket and walked over to a Wells Fargo located inside the store, according to San Diego police.

The man stopped in front of the counter and demanded cash while pointing a bag-wrapped hand at the teller, police said. It is unclear weather the man had a gun inside the bag.

The teller just stared at the man, who fled without any cash, according to police. 

