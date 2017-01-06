At least 5 people dead in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL. (KUSI) — 12:10 p.m. — The suspected shooter that killed at least five people at Ft. Lauderdale airport in Florida has been identified as Esteban Santiago, sources reported Friday as the scene unfolded. An official announcement has not been made naming the suspect, nor has any information on his possible motive been released.

11:15 a.m. — Shots have been fired at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport, according to officials. At least five people have been pronounced dead, according to CNN.

Eight additional people were injured in the incident Friday morning near the Terminal 2 baggage claim, a federal official told CNN. The area has been evacuated.

Confirmed: Shooting at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood International Airport with multiple people dead. One subject in custody. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

One person believed to be the shooter is in custody, officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.