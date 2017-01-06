San Diego International Airport increasing security following Florida shooting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Security at San Diego International Airport will be increased following a fatal shooting that left at least five people dead in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Lindbergh Field initially said announced security measures would remain the same despite the shooting, but later announced the changes in a statement released by Rebecca Bloomfield, the airport's senior public relations specialist:

Due to the incident at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, San Diego Harbor Police presence at San Diego International Airport will be increased. This increased presence is not in response to any specific threat to the airport or San Diego; it is simply an abundance of caution to ensure the safety and security of travelers. As always, passengers are encouraged to be vigilant when traveling through the airport and report any suspicious activity or behavior to the proper authorities.

There is no reported threat to San Diego, as noted in the press release.

The investigation into the shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport in Florida is still ongoing, though authorities have taken a suspect into custody unharmed. Initial reports identify the suspect as Esteban Santiago, who is believed to have legally checked his gun onto the plane that landed in Florida. A military ID was collected from the suspect, though his identity has not been verified or confirmed.