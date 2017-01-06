Trump announces Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to head E - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Trump announces Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to head Environmental Protection Agency

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — President-Elect Donald Trump announced two more people who will fill the roll of Environmental Protection Agency Administrator and Small Business Administrator. 

According to Trump's adviser — Kellyanne Conway — Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt will be the head of the EPA. Pruitt has been a huge critic of the EPA, suing the agency in the past over its regulation of power plants.

Pruitt also denied the roll people have played in climate change, saying that, "the debate is far from settled," whether or not human activity contributed to global warming. 

